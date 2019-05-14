Superb BD Art Alliance Show Creates Awareness of Local Talent Through Education, Collaboration

Black Diamond Arts Alliance has fun organizing and presenting this event,” said Patricia Moss, president of the Black Diamond Art Alliance. She was speaking about the Alliance’s Spring Art Show, now in its second year. “It is a wonderful opportunity for both experienced and emerging artists to gain expertise in presenting.”

Of the 19 artists submitting entries to display their work, and the 100 visitors who attended the two-day event, most people likely agreed with Moss. The open art show consisted of 62 entries in a wide variety of media: watercolor, acrylic, oil, photography and mixed media. While the open art show is non-juried, primary recognition is awarded by ballot through the People’s Choice Award. Some of the pieces of artwork were for sale. The two-day event included a plant and garden sale, live music, and demonstrations by artists at their tables, in addition to artists working outdoors in the sunshine.

People’s Choice Award went to a retired police officer, who had been a hobby

photographer for years. He was a congenial, hand-shaking, art enthusiast engaging in multiple conversations and demonstrations that described his photo/art compositions, some taken while on photo art tours in other countries. As BDAA president described his calm approach, “His work highlights details and demonstrates a love for nature and outstandingpatience.” Kasprzyk is a new member of BD Arts Alliance. His association with BDAA is a sure guarantee to befit the Alliance, the cop, and the public. Kasprzyk’s 16×24” winning photo/art, “Desert Sunset,” was submitted for judging, along with three of his other pieces. Cost of sale for “Desert Sun” was posted as $165.

At the show, two relatively unfamiliar types of artistic expression were plein air painting and ekphrastic poetry. A retired architect, artist, and designer, Susan Payne worked outdoors on a May day, in weather conditions similar to summer. Plein air is artistic impressionism with representation of outdoor light-and-air in one’s painting. Payne completes landscapes, nature, horses – an urban sketcher. A home on Third Avenue in Black Diamond sat in the background as she used fresh air and sunshine to paint the home from her position in the parking lot. As to poetry at the show, an ekphrastic poem is one inspired by art, one of which was written within hours by Susan Etchey, coordinator of The Unknown Poets Society. On day one of the show, she had seen a 14×11” acrylic painting by Lynn Kopeke. Kopeke’s piece showed a gray-haired older man in a cowboy hat looking forlornly into a non-existent future. It was aptly titled “Dinosaur.” Etchey’s poem based on Kopeke’s painting was titled, “The Cry of the Cowboy.” The painting was priced at $300; the poetry was free (read attached poem).

BDAA meetings are held 7:00 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Black Diamond Bakery. A non-profit organization, the Alliance seeks to continue development of local art and artists by fostering and mentoring their growth through personal contact, meetings, group challenges, and workshops.

The Cry of a Cowboy

I grow lonely now. I remember my wantonness.

My unpredictable adventures, the proof of my prowess.

I have tales of courage no one would believe or want to hear

I’m just a grouchy old cowboy drinking my daily pint of beer

I ignore the boring people who sit on bar stools forever

Telling tedious jokes and complaining about the weather

They can’t relate to a cowpoke whose life was always a gamble

A man facing life and death obstacles that were formidable.

I am lonely for ranch hand partners who shared the same fate.

And, the women who left me because I always came home late.

I am lonely now. For the campfires and moonlight skies

That are closer to God’s home than these streets of men’s lies.

~ by Susan Etchey