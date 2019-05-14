Friday, May 3rd Pacific Raceways hosted the 49th Annual Cornwell Tools All High School Drags. Above was Tahoma Senior Jacob Vanderwall, competing in his 1976 Chevrolet Nova, which by the way used to be his Dad’s car. His Dad Eric said he just could not part with the car. That’s my kind of heirloom.

Jacob graduates this coming June and after graduation plans on furthering his education by attending Green River Community College. He is no stranger to racing, as he started racing go karts when he was five years old. We will be seeing more of Jacob in 2019, as he will be competing this season in the Sportsman class. To date his best time is 13.07, and I’m sure after seeing him race that is just the beginning.

We wish him the best for the year, and to all the Class of 2019, Congratulations.

Photo by Bill Archer