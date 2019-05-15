Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) Recognition Training and Retail Fireworks Sales Inspections 

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office will be hosting the annual Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Recognition training on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Washington State Fire Training Academy in North Bend, Washington.

New to this year’s event will be the option to attend a Retail Fireworks Sales Inspection training prior to the afternoon IED event. This training will provide valuable information for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) and other agencies responsible for inspection and permit issuance of fireworks stands. Training will include:

Fully built retail setting.

Legal and Illegal product examples.

A full walk through of a retail setting inspection and the opportunity for questions.

The IED training, co-sponsored with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, will demonstrate the explosive power of Improvised Explosive Devices. Attendees will learn about consumer and display fireworks, illegal devices (homemade and modified fireworks), the damage they can cause, and how to handle them.

If you have questions or would like to register for these events, please contact DSFM Kevin Hoff at (360)596-3929 or fireworks@wsp.wa.gov