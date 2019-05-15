Update: Sketch of Sexual Assault Suspect Released

Update: Sketch of suspect released by Detectives.

On 5/2/19 about 2:40 PM a 15 year old Kentlake High School student reported being sexually assaulted while walking home from school near the 21400 BLK SE Falcon Way, Kent. She said she was walking on a trail through a neighborhood park when she was approached by a man who grabbed her arm and touched her groin area.

The suspect was described as having brown skin, possibly Hispanic or East Indian. He was 30-40 years old with an average height and build. He had dark hair that was short but wavy on top and his face was unshaven. He had a scar or mark on his right eyebrow and a green colored tattoo on his left clavicle/neck area. His teeth are crooked and stained like a smoker’s teeth. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and long, black sweatpants that covered his feet.

If you have any information, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206/296-3311.