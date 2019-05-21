BD Police Reports Updated 5-21-19

On Monday, 04/29/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 25100 block of Roberts DR in regard to a report of a dispute between individuals. Upon investigation, it was determined that probable cause existed to arrest one of the individuals for Malicious Mischief, and was transported to Enumclaw Jail for booking.

*****

On 04/30/2019, at approximately 2025 hours, officers responded to the area of the 21500 block of Covington Sawyer RD regarding an agency assist to KCSO. KCSO had pursued a vehicle related to a robbery. The vehicle collided with another in the area and the occupants fled. Black Diamond Officers assisted in setting up a perimeter and roving the area.

*****

On 05/01/19, at approximately 09:47 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a civil standby request. Officers were informed that a male subject wanted to pick up his vehicle from Royal Towing of Black Diamond; although, his wallet was inside the vehicle. The subject was requesting a civil standby in order to retrieve his wallet from the vehicle. Officers arrived at Royal Towing of Black Diamond and escorted the subject to his vehicle where he obtained his wallet. Officers confirmed that the subject was the owner of the vehicle and owner of the wallet prior to clearing the scene.

*****

On 5/2/19, at approximately 1832 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a physical domestic between a father and his 16 year old son. Officers investigated the incident, obtained statements, and photographed injuries. The case was forwarded to prosecutors for review.

*****

On 5/3/19, at approximately 1538 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a missing person report in the 24700 block of Mason ST. The reporting party advised no one had seen or heard from his brother in the last three days. While investigating this case the missing person contacted the reporting party and his roommates to let them know he was ok. Officers later talked to the individual as well and confirmed he was ok

*****

On 05/03/2019, at approximately 2010 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the 30700 block of 3rd AVE. Upon investigation officers determined that the 40 year old male driver of the vehicle was DUI. The vehicle was towed and the driver was booked into Enumclaw Jail.

*****

On 5/4/19, officers responded to the 32800 block of 5th Ave for a report of an attempted burglary. It appeared someone attempted to gain entry into a residence through a window, but they were unsuccessful. The investigation is on going.

*****

On 05/04/2019, at approximately 2344 hours, officers responded to the 32500 block of Newcastle DR regarding a noise complaint. When officers arrived they contacted the homeowner and advised him of the city ordinance regarding noise. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

*****

On 5/5/19, officers checked a residence in the 31000 block of 229 AVE SE that was supposed to be vacant. Officers located two subjects inside the residence. Both subjects were arrested and booked into jail on outstanding warrants.

*****

On Sunday, 05/05/2019, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 30600 block of 3rd AVE for a moving violation. Subsequent investigation determined that the 57 year old male driver was under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.