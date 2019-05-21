Cherokee Bay Water System Upgrade – June 3rd thru June 14th

There will be interruptions in water service while the new plumbing is connected on June 6th and 7th (Thursday and Friday).

Post Date: 05/14/2019

Cherokee Bay’s water system will be upgraded between June 3rd and June 14th.

For questions, concerns and contact information, please click on the following link: Letter from Agynbyte LLC