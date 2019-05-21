SCCA Returns to Pacific Raceways

This Memorial Day weekend Pacific Raceways once again will be alive with the sounds of the Sports Car Club of America as they take to the track. There will be three action packed days of racing on May 25th to May 27th.

This years’ event is being presented by; Northwest Region SCCA and Knight Transport LLC. Drivers and crews from in and around the Northwest, Canada and across the country will be competing to acquire points toward the 2019 Championship, to be awarded at the end of the season. The cars that will be taking to the 10 turn, 2.25 mile road course will be the open wheel cars along with the Mustangs, Camaros, Mazda Miatas and Vipers.

Also there will be the Porsches, Nissans, Hondas and others. Saturday will consist of Time Trials and Qualifying for all Groups. Sunday will be finishing qualifying sessions followed by racing competition. After the lunch break there will be a Charity Race for Group 9, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound.

Then Monday will be Race 2 followed by the “WILD WEST” 19 lap Race, which looks to be very interesting. Racing starts each morning at 9:15 AM and continues throughout the day. We have the freedom to attend such an event today because of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.

Let’s not forget them. Need more information, check out www.pacificraceways.com.