Tahoma National Cemetery to Host Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day Program to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation with Keynote Speaker & Participants: Gold Star Families will share their story.

It will be held on May 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Tahoma National Cemetery Main Flag Pole Assembly Area.

Parking space is limited in the cemetery. Visitors should plan on walking to and from your parking spot to the ceremony. Parking is available for Disabled passengers and drivers with a shuttle to and from the ceremony assembly area.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will kick-off with a flyover by the Steerman Group, using WWII Bi-Planes at 1:00 p.m.

About Memorial Day

Memorial Dayis a United States federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May (May 27 in 2019). Formerly known as Decoration Day, it commemorates U.S. service members who died while on active duty. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.

The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from “Decoration Day” to “Memorial Day,” which was first used in 1882. It did not become more common until after World War II and was not declared the official name by Federal law until 1967. Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Bill, June 28, 1968, which moved three holidays from their traditional dates to a specified Monday to create a convenient three-day weekend. The holidays included Washington’s Birthday, Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The change moved Memorial Day from its traditional May 30 date to the last Monday in May. The law took effect at the federal level in 1971.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials. A National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time, on the holiday. Many people also observe the tradition of flying the United States flag at half-staff from dawn until noon local time.

About NCA

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty, while on training duty, or were eligible for retired pay, or were called to active duty and served the full term of service, may also be eligible for burial.

Their spouse, widow or widower, minor children, and, under certain conditions, unmarried adult children with disabilities, may also be eligible for burial. Eligible spouses and children may be buried even if they predecease the Veteran.

VA provides the gravesite, grave liner, opening and closing of the grave, government headstone or marker, U.S. burial flag, Presidential Memorial Certificate and perpetual care of the gravesite at no cost to the family.

VA operates 136 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 40 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA’s national cemeteries. VA also provides funding to establish, expand, improve, and maintain more than 100 Veterans cemeteries in 45 states, the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and on tribal lands. For Veterans not buried in a VA national cemetery, VA provides headstones, markers or medallions to commemorate their service. In 2018, VA honored more than 351,000 Veterans and their loved ones with memorial benefits in national, state, tribal and private cemeteries.

Information on VA burial benefits is available from local VA national cemetery offices, from the Internet at www.cem.va.gov, or by calling VA regional offices toll-free at 800-827-1000. To make burial arrangements at any open VA national cemetery at the time of need, call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117.