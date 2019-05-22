WARNING: Local Residents receiving scam telephone calls

* SCAM ALERT WARNING * Local residents are getting phone calls that appear to be from the Maple Valley Police Department. The male caller is identifying himself as our Detective, Jeff Johnson to inform the resident that there is a warrant for their arrest.

The police department will NEVER call you to inform you about a warrant. This is a phishing scam to extort money. Never agree to meet someone, especially someone who calls demanding cash or purchased gift cards.

If you have any questions please call 425-413-5158. Please share this information with your neighbors, family, and friends.