It is with great sadness to announce the Elise Sandwick passed away, Friday, May 24, 2019.

She lived a long and wonderful life. In her last days she was surrounded by those that loved her and her family will always love her and thank you all for being in her life.

They will be having a service soon and will let you all know the details.

If you have any pictures please email them to garysandwick@comcast.net