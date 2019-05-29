Foleys Produce Thanks Everyone For All Their Support

Friday, May 24 was a special day for the staff at Foley’s Produce in Maple Valley. After 6 burglaries since December of 2018, the staff at Foley’s Produce has been trying to do everything to make their business more secure. After the 6th burglary, Heidi Yoast Pink contacted them with an idea of having a ‘Neighborhood Watch Party’ to raise funds to help defray the costs of getting added security for the business. Several businesses and residents of Maple Valley wanting to do something also stepped up and donated their time and/or merchandise to help them as well.

Some of the businesses that stepped up to help Foley’s Produce were: Alley Kat Chat, (Heidi Yoast Pink and Adrianne Clark) who hosted the event along with several other local Businesses like: Kyler’s Auto Detail, Signature Grazing, Olson’s Outdoor Improvements, Jersey Mike’s of Maple Valley and Covington, Billy Hands Handyman Repair, Finale Signature Cakes, Norton Home Remodeling, plus others!

“Our parking lot was full that whole day! It was amazing to see our community come together like this! We cannot thank everyone enough for all of their help and support,” says Sarah Foley.

“Many people have stopped in since the break-in occurred to offer their support by giving us donations. I am completely taken back by the amount of donations we have received! All donations received will be used to install more security cameras and look into other options for securing the property,” says Sean Foley.

It was definitely a ‘happening’ place to be with free activities supplied from the community, such as Face Painting by Enchanted Encounters, Balloon Animals, Cotton Candy, and Alley Kat Chat – LIVE.

Some of the businesses and residents offered up a number of items to raffle off in hopes of raising more funds for the added security that Foley’ Produce needed. They were: EJ’s Custom Catering – 9 small dinner deliveries; Foley’s Produce – $25 Gift Card; Jersey Mike’s – 1 Catering box (value $75); 3 Family Packs of 4 (4 chips, 4 drinks, 4 subs); Kyler’s Auto Detail – 2-$100 Gift Cards, 2 Window Tint Packages, 1 Car Wash Basket, 1 Full Auto Detail; Signature Grazing – Friday Box; Billy Hands – 5 Hours Labor, No materials; Ristettos – 2-$50 Gift Cards, 5-$10 Gift Cards; Natalia Fairchild – 1 Hour Massage; The Thomas Group NW Real Estate – Picnic in a Bag + $25 Foleys Gift Card, $50 Safeway Gift Card; 4 Course Meal by a private chef prepared in your home; 2-$25 MOD Pizza Gift Cards; 6-Variety Gift cards provided by Norton Home Remodeling; $100 Lemon Drop Skincare Massage; and more.

An updated in the case of the burglary:

The police are continuing to compile information against the suspect to build their case. The suspect was found with the box truck during the evening hours of Saturday, May 18. The suspect was arrested and released on May 20. The box truck was returned, as well as the store phone and tablet, but all of the tools and back stock items were not recovered. The suspect took off with close to $7,000 worth of items.