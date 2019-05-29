NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING, 12th ANNUAL JOINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING CITIES OF BLACK DIAMOND, COVINGTON, AND MAPLE VALLEY WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2019 – 6:30 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting is being called for Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., at the Covington City Council Chambers located at 16720 SE 271st, Suite 100, Covington, Washington, for members of the Black Diamond City Council to participate in a discussion with the City Councils from Covington and Maple Valley.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the agenda items include a reception from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., presentation on Veteran Services in Southeast King County; updates from each city; discussion on Economic Development; emergency management coordination updates; and remarks from King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted on May 21, 2019 at the Council Chambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-851-4560.

DATED this 21stday of May 2018.

Brenda L. Martinez, MMC City Clerk