Thunder Dome Auto Museum Opens

Have you ever watched the auto auctions on television from Barrett-Jackson or Mecum and wondered do those cars really look that good? Or have you been looking for a place that is close to home to hold a reception, company meeting, a group conference, or a just a gathering of folks of up to 100 people?

autoAccording to Maple Valley residents JT Tumber and Jeff Estabrook associated with the Thunder Dome Car Museum in Enumclaw we might just have what you’re looking for. This is going to be the premier destination and event venue for those interested in “classic cars and building lasting memories through customized events.” There is more to just the venue and all the beautifully restored cars. More to it than having the GoodGuys making it one of their major stops when they come to the Northwest in late July.

More to it than a great gift shop with quality merchandise. More to it than putting together an apprenticeship program for those in high school wanting to learn what it takes to build cars like these. Thunder Dome is a nonprofit organization, which the proceeds from the museum will be benefiting Epilepsy Awareness and Research to strengthen, educate and find a cure for Epilepsy. The photo above is just a portion of what this amazing place is. The Grand Opening is Wednesday May 29th through June 2nd. Discounted admission for the Grand Opening are $10 for adults, $8 senior/military, and kids 12 and under free.

The museum hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are interested in classic cars or need a place to hold your next event, then by all means check out Thunder Dome Car Museum.

If you need additional information their web site is www.thunderdomecarmuseum.org or give them a call at (360) 802-8964.