May 29th saw the Grand Opening of the Thunder Dome Car Museum located in Enumclaw.

Doing the honors of the “Ribbon Cutting” is 10 year old Paizleigh Thomas.

She is the Granddaughter of Troy Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Thunder Dome.

The museum is now open to the public from Wednesday through Sunday 10 AM to 6 PM.

For more information check out www.thunderdomecarmuseum.org.

Photo by Bill Archer