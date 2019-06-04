Maple Valley Days 2019 – Weekend Happenings:

By Christine Hunt
Carnival rides, Food trucks, Craft beer, cider, wine tasting, Charity Golf Tournament (Fri), Vendor Love Treasure Hunt (Fri), Vendors (some vendors Sat only), Arts Fest (Sat/Sun), Lions Club pancake breakfast (Sat), Parade (Sat), Blood drive (Sat), Bear Run 5k run/walk (Sun), Pickleball demonstration (Sat/Sun), Music and entertainment on the, Dace’s Rock ‘n’ More Mainstage, Pony rides, Pet adoptions, KidLand (Sat/Sun):, Inflatables
Kids activities, Foster Champs school supply drive
Full schedule and details at maplevalleydays.com
Thank you to all our sponsors and partners!
Entertainment on the Dace’s Rock ‘n’ More Mainstage:
Friday, June 7th
3:45-4:15 PM Lucia Flores-Wiseman
4:45-5:30 PM Daniel Pellegrini
6:00-6:45 PM Emily McVicker
7:15-8:00 PM Champagne Sunday
Saturday, June 8th
Noon-1:00 PM Sealth
1:30-4:45 PM Dace’s Rock ‘n’ More Music Academy student showcase (students ages 7-adult)
5:15-6:00 PM Synapse Circus
6:15-7:00 PM Ainsley Costello
7:30-8:15 PM Moe Ribbs Blues Band
Sunday, June 9th
11:15 AM-Noon Cheaper Than Therapy
12:30-1:00 PM Brooks Carlston
1:15-2:00 PM Jet Steppers Square Dancing
2:30-3:15 PM The Fentons
3:45-4:30 PM Bootleg Space Program
Full details:
Friday, June 7:
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services
Registration at 12:00 p.m, Tee-off at 1:30 p.m. Lake Wilderness Golf Course maplevalleyfoodbank.org
Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Tasting in partnership with Black Diamond-Maple Valley Kiwanis
3:00 – 8:00 p.m. $20 for 6, 21+ only, tastings from Imbibe Bottle House and Taproom and Vintage Vino and Espresso
Vendor Love Treasure Hunt
3:00 – 8:00 p.m., pick up a treasure clue map at the info booth, visit our vendors to answer questions and get your map signed, drop map off back at the info booth to enter to win a raffle basket
Carnival Special
4:00 – 10:00 p.m., bring 4 non-perishable food items for Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services and $20.00 for a bracelet to ride unlimited rides on Friday only. Bracelet is $30 without a food donation.
Arts Fest Artists’ Reception, Maple Valley Creative Arts Council
7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Lake Wilderness Lodge $10 maplevalleyarts.com Art show sneak peak, first opportunity to purchase, hors d’oeuvresand beverages
Saturday, June 8:
Maple Valley Lions Club pancake breakfast
7:00 – 9:30 a.m. Greater Maple Valley Community Center $7 per adult, $5 per child includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, hot chocolate or juice Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Maple Valley Food Bank squareup.com/store/maple-valley-centennial-lions-club
Parade
10:00 a.m. Witte Road from Lake Wilderness Elementary to the Greater Maple Valley Community Center
KidLand
Free kids’ activities from businesses and non-profits, inflatables, Foster Champs school supply drive benefiting local foster families
Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Tasting in partnership with Black Diamond-Maple Valley Kiwanis
1:00 – 7:00 p.m. $20 for 6, 21+ only, tastings from Imbibe Bottle House and Taproom and Vintage Vino and Espresso, DJ and Dancing
Blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest with Hunter’s Helping Hands
1:00 – 7:00 p.m. (closed 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.) Find our mobile blood drive here to sign up: www.bloodworksnw.org/donate/find-mobile-blood-drive
Saturday-only vendors
Local, small business & Non-profits, on the Beach lawn
Arts Fest, Maple Valley Creative Arts Council
12:00 – 6:00 PM, Open Mic 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Lake Wilderness Lodge maplevalleyarts.com
Sunday, June 9:
Maple Valley Bear Run 5K run/walk
9:00 AM Register online maplevalleybearrun.com or 7:30 a.m. in person day-of-race
KidLand
Free kids’ activities from businesses and non-profits, inflatables. Foster Champs school supply drive benefiting local foster families
Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Tasting in partnership with Black Diamond-Maple Valley Kiwanis
12:00 – 5:00 p.m. $20 for 6, 21+ only, DJ and Dancing, tastings from Imbibe Bottle House and Taproom and Vintage Vino and Espresso
Arts Fest, Maple Valley Creative Arts Council:
10:00 AM – 5:00 p.m. Lake Wilderness Lodge maplevalleyarts.com
SHUTTLE AND PARKING INFO
Free shuttle running on a continuous loop between the park, Lake Wilderness Elementary and Rock Creek Elementary.
Free shuttle includes a wheel-chair accessible bus.
Shuttle hours: 5 – 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday
On Saturday only, the shuttle will also drop off only at QFC/Wilderness Village until 1 p.m. (no pick ups and no parking at QFC/Wilderness Village)
On-site parking at Lake Wilderness Park is limited and costs $10 cash only. Money benefits Tahoma Young Life.
Road closures: Witte Road from 240th through the roundabout on 248th closed 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. 248th from the roundabout to the park closed intermittently, between 9 – 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.