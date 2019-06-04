Maple Valley Days 2019 – Weekend Happenings:

By Christine Hunt

Carnival rides, Food trucks, Craft beer, cider, wine tasting, Charity Golf Tournament (Fri), Vendor Love Treasure Hunt (Fri), Vendors (some vendors Sat only), Arts Fest (Sat/Sun), Lions Club pancake breakfast (Sat), Parade (Sat), Blood drive (Sat), Bear Run 5k run/walk (Sun), Pickleball demonstration (Sat/Sun), Music and entertainment on the, Dace’s Rock ‘n’ More Mainstage, Pony rides, Pet adoptions, KidLand (Sat/Sun):, Inflatables

Kids activities, Foster Champs school supply drive

Full schedule and details at maplevalleydays.com

Thank you to all our sponsors and partners!

Entertainment on the Dace’s Rock ‘n’ More Mainstage:

Friday, June 7th

3:45-4:15 PM Lucia Flores-Wiseman

4:45-5:30 PM Daniel Pellegrini

6:00-6:45 PM Emily McVicker

7:15-8:00 PM Champagne Sunday

Saturday, June 8th

Noon-1:00 PM Sealth

1:30-4:45 PM Dace’s Rock ‘n’ More Music Academy student showcase (students ages 7-adult)

5:15-6:00 PM Synapse Circus

6:15-7:00 PM Ainsley Costello

7:30-8:15 PM Moe Ribbs Blues Band

Sunday, June 9th

11:15 AM-Noon Cheaper Than Therapy

12:30-1:00 PM Brooks Carlston

1:15-2:00 PM Jet Steppers Square Dancing

2:30-3:15 PM The Fentons

3:45-4:30 PM Bootleg Space Program

Full details:

Friday, June 7:

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services

Registration at 12:00 p.m, Tee-off at 1:30 p.m. Lake Wilderness Golf Course maplevalleyfoodbank.org

Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Tasting in partnership with Black Diamond-Maple Valley Kiwanis

3:00 – 8:00 p.m. $20 for 6, 21+ only, tastings from Imbibe Bottle House and Taproom and Vintage Vino and Espresso

Vendor Love Treasure Hunt

3:00 – 8:00 p.m., pick up a treasure clue map at the info booth, visit our vendors to answer questions and get your map signed, drop map off back at the info booth to enter to win a raffle basket

Carnival Special

4:00 – 10:00 p.m., bring 4 non-perishable food items for Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services and $20.00 for a bracelet to ride unlimited rides on Friday only. Bracelet is $30 without a food donation.

Arts Fest Artists’ Reception, Maple Valley Creative Arts Council

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Lake Wilderness Lodge $10 maplevalleyarts.com Art show sneak peak, first opportunity to purchase, hors d’oeuvresand beverages

Saturday, June 8:

Maple Valley Lions Club pancake breakfast

7:00 – 9:30 a.m. Greater Maple Valley Community Center $7 per adult, $5 per child includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, hot chocolate or juice Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Maple Valley Food Bank squareup.com/store/maple-valley-centennial-lions-club

Parade

10:00 a.m. Witte Road from Lake Wilderness Elementary to the Greater Maple Valley Community Center

KidLand

Free kids’ activities from businesses and non-profits, inflatables, Foster Champs school supply drive benefiting local foster families

Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Tasting in partnership with Black Diamond-Maple Valley Kiwanis

1:00 – 7:00 p.m. $20 for 6, 21+ only, tastings from Imbibe Bottle House and Taproom and Vintage Vino and Espresso, DJ and Dancing

Blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest with Hunter’s Helping Hands

1:00 – 7:00 p.m. (closed 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.) Find our mobile blood drive here to sign up: www.bloodworksnw.org/donate/find-mobile-blood-drive

Saturday-only vendors

Local, small business & Non-profits, on the Beach lawn

Arts Fest, Maple Valley Creative Arts Council

12:00 – 6:00 PM, Open Mic 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Lake Wilderness Lodge maplevalleyarts.com

Sunday, June 9:

Maple Valley Bear Run 5K run/walk

9:00 AM Register online maplevalleybearrun.com or 7:30 a.m. in person day-of-race

KidLand

Free kids’ activities from businesses and non-profits, inflatables. Foster Champs school supply drive benefiting local foster families

Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Tasting in partnership with Black Diamond-Maple Valley Kiwanis

12:00 – 5:00 p.m. $20 for 6, 21+ only, DJ and Dancing, tastings from Imbibe Bottle House and Taproom and Vintage Vino and Espresso

Arts Fest, Maple Valley Creative Arts Council:

10:00 AM – 5:00 p.m. Lake Wilderness Lodge maplevalleyarts.com

SHUTTLE AND PARKING INFO

Free shuttle running on a continuous loop between the park, Lake Wilderness Elementary and Rock Creek Elementary.

Free shuttle includes a wheel-chair accessible bus.

Shuttle hours: 5 – 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday

On Saturday only, the shuttle will also drop off only at QFC/Wilderness Village until 1 p.m. (no pick ups and no parking at QFC/Wilderness Village)

On-site parking at Lake Wilderness Park is limited and costs $10 cash only. Money benefits Tahoma Young Life.

Road closures: Witte Road from 240th through the roundabout on 248th closed 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. 248th from the roundabout to the park closed intermittently, between 9 – 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.