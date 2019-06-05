Girlfriend Found Dead, Boyfriend Arrested

On 06/04/2019 at 8:35 PM KCSO 911 center received a 911 call from a 23 year old female, with sounds of a disturbance in the background to include a male’s voice and a baby crying. The phone line disconnected and the only address Deputies were provided was from GPS coordinates from the 911 call which was the apartment complex at the 3000 BLK S 208, SeaTac. Deputies arrived on-scene and began to area check for the disturbance. At 8:50 PM a second 911 call came in, this one from a 59 year old male. He told the 911 call taker that he had stabbed his 23 year old girlfriend inside the apartment. Deputies immediately went to the apartment and located the male suspect who was holding a 2 month old baby boy. The female was also located on the floor, found with multiple stab wounds. The male was arrested in the apartment. The baby wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts on the female victim, and King County Medic’s arrived and continued to try to save the female’s life. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries.

The male and female were in a dating relationship and had a 2 month old child in common.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder. The child was turned over to Child Protective Services.

King County Major Crimes Detectives continue the investigation.