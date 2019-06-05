NO SWIMMING at Lake Wilderness Park Wednesday, June 5, 2019 through Thursday, June 6, 2019

A 24-hour swimming restriction will be posted on Wednesday, June 5th along the Lake Wilderness Park shoreline and swimming beach, and along other shorelines of the lake due to an herbicide treatment on Monday, June 5th.

The treatment will target nuisance native pondweed. SWIMMING AT YOUR OWN RISK may resume after the 24-hour restriction is lifted. Always be watchful for signs posted at the swimming beach with information about the herbicide treatment or cyanobacteria blooms. The official opening of the Lake Wilderness swimming beach will be Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Question can be directed to the AquaTechnex at 360-527-1271.