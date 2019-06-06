Bill Pringle Funeral Update

A reception will be held in the Maple View Middle School Commons in Maple Valley next to Tahoma National Cemetery immediately following the Committal Service. All are welcome and encouraged to attend both events. Committal Service Tuesday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery; reception at Maple View Middle School approximately 3:30-6 p.m.

Please feel free to bring a food item if you can or flowers. We are making arrangements for light snacks to be provided as well. Flowers will be placed on Mr. Pringle’s grave after the reception. We have heard that a number of teachers who worked with Mr. Pringle over the span of his career are planning to attend. The reception will be informal and provide a chance for Mr. Pringle’s friends, students, and colleagues to reconnect and share their memories.