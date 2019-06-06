Overnight closure of westbound SR 18 at Issaquah-Hobart Road

A heads up for any travelers returning from the east side of the Cascades, contractor crews will close all lanes of westbound SR 18 at the Issaquah-Hobart Road overpass from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 12. This overnight closure will give them room to safely shift the temporary concrete barriers to the left lane in order to continue their ongoing around-the-clock bridge deck repair work.

During the full closure, travelers will use the Issaquah-Hobart Road off- and on-ramps to bypass the work zone, with a uniformed police officer directing traffic at the intersection.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane of westbound SR 18 will open to travelers across the overpass, compared to the normal two-lane configuration. This temporary change will continue to remain in place around-the-clock as crews work to repair and repave the Issaquah-Hobart Road bridge deck. When the work is complete in mid-July, the highway will return to the normal two-lane westbound configuration.