Fire in Recycle Business in Kent

Kent, Wash – June 6, 2019 – At 8:32 AM this morning employees at a local paper and cardboard recycle plant on the 1200 block of 6thAve North noticed fire in a paper bailer and immediately began to soak down the machine.

As the fire grew the automatic sprinkler system activated and held the fire in check. With the smoke growing in the warehouse the employees called 911 and evacuated the structure.

Puget Sound Engine 71 arrived to find smoke coming out of the main roll up door and so pulled hose lines and began to extinguish the fire. Puget Sound Ladder 74 went to the roof to make sure there was no damage above the fire.

Tukwila Fire and other Puget Sound Units arrived but were not needed as the fire was out and contained to the bailer area.

Cause of fire is under investigation.