Kent House Fire

Kent, Wash – June 7, 2019 – Two people were displaced today after their home caught fire in the 12400 block of SE 275 Place.

The fire was reported at 9:40 am, after the home owners heard their smoke alarm activate. When they investigated, they found fire and smoke in the garage. They quickly evacuated and called 911.

When firefighters from Puget Sound Fire, Valley RFA, and Mountain View arrived, the entire garage was already fully engulfed in flames and was spreading into the attic space. It took firefighters approximately 40 minutes to completely extinguish the fire.

Two dogs were able to get out with the residents. A cat was rescued by firefighters and revived with oxygen by paramedics.

Red Cross is assisting the residents and Belfor Restoration is providing a free board up service for the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.