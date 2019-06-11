City invites interested Summit Park sports field users to informational meeting

The City of Maple Valley is quickly approaching the opening of the new Summit Park, which will be operated and maintained by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Park’s amenities include a softball field and two multi-purpose fields…all of which will have synthetic turf and field lights.

The City would like to invite potential field users to join them on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Wilderness Lodge, 22500 SE 248th Street, Maple Valley, for a Summit Park user group meeting. At this meeting, the City will share important information, such as the park rules, field scheduling procedures, pricing, and application process. Guests will also have a chance to meet the scheduling team and ask any scheduling questions.

“We are excited to partner with the community and work with our local user groups to enjoy the new Summit Park”, said Dave Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director.

For more information, please contact Rachiah Whipple, Event and Facility Coordinator, at (425) 432-9953 or rachiah.whipple@maplevalleywa.gov