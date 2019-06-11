Dunn to Host Town Halls in Unincorporated Communities

Metropolitan King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn is inviting the public to come discuss the issues that matter to their communities in four town hall meetings across unincorporated King County:

Maple Valley/Cedar River

Tuesday, June 18th, 7 PM – 9 PM, 6PM – Doors open

Hobart Community Church, 27524 SE 200th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Four Creeks/Tiger Mountain

Wednesday, June 19th, 7 PM – 9 PM, 6 PM – Doors open

Maywood Middle School, 14490 168th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98059

SE King County, Tuesday, June 25th, 7 PM – 9 PM, 6 PM – Doors open, Enumclaw Expo Center Fieldhouse, 1456 Roosevelt Avenue E, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Fairwood,Wednesday, June 26th, 7 PM – 9 PM, 6 PM – Doors open, Northwood Middle School, 17007 SE 184th St, Renton, WA 98058

The members of the King County Council are the “local government” for unincorporated communities. The annual town hall meetings are an opportunity for Councilmember Dunn to hear from residents of unincorporated King County that he represents about the questions or concerns they may have.

Staff from various County agencies will also be in attendance to answer any questions, and will discuss the County’s current projects and programs in unincorporated areas.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Councilmember Dunn’s office at 206-477-1009.