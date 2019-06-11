Explore the Arboretum – Discover What’s In Bloom

This Father’s Day weekend, enjoy a relaxing, eye-catching, and educational guided tour of the Lake Wilderness Arboretum. On Saturday, June 15th from 10AM until 11:30PM there will be a free docent-led tour of the Arboretum’s gardens, forest, and other special areas of interest.

Learn what plants grow well in the Pacific Northwest and experience a multi-faceted tapestry of touch, taste, sound, sight and smell as you explore this quiet and beautiful refuge. Plant collections in bloom this month include our magnolias, kalmias, rhododendrons, old garden roses, and peonies.

This easy walking tour on level gravel pathways will start at the nursery on the Arboretum’s grounds. The Arboretum is located at 22520 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. See htttp://www.lakewildernessarboretu.org for more information.