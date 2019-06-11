The Freedom of Forgiveness

Studies are showing forgiveness is not only good theology, but also good medicine. Medical research shows that forgiving is good for our soul and our bodies.

People who forgive:

Benefit from better immune functioning and lower blood pressure.

Have better mental health than people who do not forgive.

Feel better physically.

Experience less anger and fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Maintain more satisfying and long-lasting relationships.

“When we allow ourselves to feel like victims or sit around dreaming up how to retaliate against people who have hurt us, these thought patterns take a toll on our minds and bodies,” says Michael McCullough, director of research for the National Institute for Healthcare Research and a co-author of ToForgive is Human: How to Put Your Past in the Past.

Failure to, or being ready and willing to forgive, makes us a slave to someone else’s sin. When we become consumed with wanting to be justified and hold on to a grudge or hurt feelings, we should ask ourselves, “Who is controlling who?” In many cases, the offender does not care or may not even know they have offended you, and you are holding on to what they are not.

This is no way to live. We should always be ready in our hearts to forgive. Jesus made this clear to Peter when he asked “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother when he sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.” -Matthew 18:21-22. It does not matter how bad the offense, if we cannot in our hearts be ready to forgive, we will remain under the control of others and will have ongoing issues of resentment, anger, bitterness, and even depression.

Don’t give into the schemes of the Devil, hold to the promise of God: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay, says the Lord.”(Romans 12:19), and head His Word and“Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you” – Colossians 3:13.

This brings up another thought: are you forgiven? You may need to seek God’s forgiveness for your own sins first. We know that He is ready and willing! – John 3:16-18

Would you like to know more? We would love to talk with you, pray for you, and help you discover God’s truth and hope for life. Call us at 425-432-0634, or visit us at www.taylorcreekchurch.org. You may also join us each Sunday, 9 AM for Sunday school, and 10:15 AM for Worship. We are located at 21110 244th Ave. S.E., Maple Valley.

(PAID MESSAGE)