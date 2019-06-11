The Tahoma School Board on Tuesday night honored employees who are retiring or resigning with 15 or more years of service

Those recognized at the meeting included: Robert Bennison, Cedar River Elementary; Jim Bergum, Tahoma High School; Patricia Carrell, Lake Wilderness Elementary; Sue Chase, Cedar River Elementary; Susie Davidson, Lake Wilderness Elementary School; Earlene Deleon, Maple View Middle School; Barbara Dena, Lake Wilderness Elementary; Russ Hayden, Tahoma High School; Renee LeMay, Glacier Park Elementary; Sandy Markus, Tahoma High School; Jeannie Merrick, Shadow Lake Elementary; Marie Page, Tahoma High School; Dave Peters, Tahoma High School; Denise Strom, Glacier Park Elementary; and Ginny Tubbs, Tahoma High School.

Also retiring or resigning but not able to attend the ceremony: Pam Burkhalter, Tahoma Elementary School; Paul Campbell, Summit Trail Middle School; Lisa Cutler-Frankum, Glacier Park Elementary; Mary Davies, Cedar River Elementary; Lea Del Pilar, Lake Wilderness Elementary; Carolyn Eley, Maple View Middle School; Rosanne Fairweather, Maple View Middle School; Kimberly Kellogg, Transportation; Joanie Kokoczka, Rock Creek Elementary School; Karol Norton, Summit Trail Middle School; Debbie Naughton, Tahoma Elementary School; Chuck Orser, Glacier Park Elementary School; Cheryl Paulson, Summit Trail Middle School; and Walt Szklarski, Central Services Center.

Thank you, each, for your contributions to Tahoma students, staff and our community!

For individual photos and biographies of those who attended the School Board meeting, click here: http://bit.ly/TSDboardHonors2019retirees