2018 Tahoma High School graduate Zerrick Davis enlisted in the United States Army last summer. He completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in November and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, this past April. Currently stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, his Military Occupational Specialty is 15Q Air Traffic Control Operator.

Zerrick is the son of Wade and Alia Davis and the best big brother to seven-year-old Sophia Davis whom he chose to pin his Air Wings on his uniform upon his graduation from AIT.