Issaquah native participates in multinational exercise in Baltic Sea region

By Chief Mass Communication Specialist Bill Steele, Navy Office of Community Outreach

KIEL, Germany – Petty Officer 2nd Class Allison Bossert, a native of Issaquah, Washington, is participating in the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise with 18 other nations.

“I work on the equipment we use for internet protocol services,” said Bossert. “Most of my job underway during BALTOPS is making sure everything stays functioning. I’m looking forward to furthering my knowledge and working with the partner nations during the exercise.”

BALTOPS 2019, scheduled for June 8-21, includes sea, air and land assets. The multi-national exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s interconnected oceans. According to U.S. Navy officials, it is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and interoperability, and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the Baltic Sea region.

Bossert is an electronics technician aboard the USS Mount Whitney.

Mount Whitney is named for the 14,505-foot peak in the Sierra-Nevada range in California, the highest point in the lower continental United States. It is the first ship in the U.S. Navy to bear this name. Mount Whitney serves as the Command Ship for Commander, Sixth Fleet/ Commander, Joint Command Lisbon/Commander, Striking Force NATO and has a complement of 150 enlisted personnel, 12 officers and 150 Civilian Mariners from Military Sealift Command.

Bossert credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Issaquah.

“I started working at a young age,” Bossert said. “My parents raised me to work hard and I’ve applied that work ethic to my Navy career.”