Maple Valley Days 2019 Wrap Up and Parade Winners

Maple Valley Days 2019 was a success! Check out the photos below for parade highlights.
Click on an image to enlarge
2019 Maple Valley Days Parade Winners
Youth –
1st Place: Maple Valley Homesteading Half-Pints 4H Club
2nd Place: The Way Martial Arts
3rd Place: Haunted Forest of Maple Valley
Service –
1st Place: Be The Hope XOXO – Valley Girls & Guys
2nd Place: Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety St.81
3rd Place: Maple Valley Centennial Lions Club
Business –
1st Place: Tahoma Athletic Club – Maple Valley
2nd Place: John L. Scott Covington/Kent/Maple Valley Office
3rd Place: Lumber House Brewery LLC
Float –
Maple Valley Merchants – Sr CoEd Softball
Motor Vehicle –
1st Place: Hunters Helping Hands
2nd Place: Farrelli’s Pizza – Maple Valley
3rd Place: Renton Police Department, WA
Marching Band/Music –
1st Place: Tahoma Middle School
2nd Place: Tahoma Senior High School
3rd Place: Ford Middle School
Drill Team –
1st Place: West Coast Country Heat
2nd Place: Tahoma High School Cheer
3rd Place: Tahoma High School Color Guard
Parade Sponsor: Johnsons Home & Garden
Judges’s Booth Sponsor:John L. Scott Covington/Kent/Maple Valley Office
Also a huge thanks to SharkBite Motorsports for chauffeuring the dignitaries !!