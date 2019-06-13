Maple Valley Days 2019 Wrap Up and Parade Winners

Maple Valley Days 2019 was a success! Check out the photos below for parade highlights.

Click on an image to enlarge



2019 Maple Valley Days Parade Winners

Youth –

1st Place: Maple Valley Homesteading Half-Pints 4H Club

2nd Place: The Way Martial Arts

3rd Place: Haunted Forest of Maple Valley

Service –

1st Place: Be The Hope XOXO – Valley Girls & Guys

2nd Place: Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety St.81

3rd Place: Maple Valley Centennial Lions Club

Business –

1st Place: Tahoma Athletic Club – Maple Valley

2nd Place: John L. Scott Covington/Kent/Maple Valley Office

3rd Place: Lumber House Brewery LLC

Float –

Maple Valley Merchants – Sr CoEd Softball

Motor Vehicle –

1st Place: Hunters Helping Hands

2nd Place: Farrelli’s Pizza – Maple Valley

3rd Place: Renton Police Department, WA

Marching Band/Music –

1st Place: Tahoma Middle School

2nd Place: Tahoma Senior High School

3rd Place: Ford Middle School

Drill Team –

1st Place: West Coast Country Heat

2nd Place: Tahoma High School Cheer

3rd Place: Tahoma High School Color Guard

Parade Sponsor: Johnsons Home & Garden

Judges’s Booth Sponsor:John L. Scott Covington/Kent/Maple Valley Office

Also a huge thanks to SharkBite Motorsports for chauffeuring the dignitaries !!