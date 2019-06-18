Give and Giving More Makes Top Score at Parade

These softball seniors don’t beat the throw to home by sliding into the plate. They don’t rupture a testicle while fouling a fastball as did the Mariners center fielder last week. What they do, and do well, is give. Participating in community outreach at the Maple Valley Days parade, Senior Coed Softball players gave and gave and gave some more.

Maple Valley Merchants Plus, the name for two Maple Valley Senior Coed Softball teams, accepted donations of sports supplies from coaches, team players, schools, and individuals. They accumulated a vast assortment, including clothing, to give away while they marched in the Maple Valley Days parade. The teams also purchased so many candy snacks that they filled shopping bags. This heart-felt effort brought vigor and vitality to team members who dispensed gifts as they ran alongside a truck and trailer painted in team colors, complete with dazzling balloons and signs for glamour.

Gene Tuffs is manager/coach of Maple Valley II. He provided the truck and a 20’ flatbed trailer for their gig. Roger Jones and Judi Kloss are assistant coaches. The three of them formed a work party to clean up the blue truck and paint the trailer orange and black. Working alongside were Don McEniry, Rich Taylor, Roger Holtz, Bill McDaniels, Mary McDermott and Tuffs. Arnie Storch cleaned off softballs and bats. Maple Valley Signs donated labels for the bats; McDaniels applied the labels. Basketballs were hand printed by Tuffs, along with Wiffle balls.

Team sponsors of Maple Valley Merchants Plus are City of Maple Valley and Greater Maple Valley Community Center, Pinnacle Physical Therapy, Hansen Homes, El Caporal Mexican Restaurant, i5driving.com, Ascent Audiology and Hearing in Covington, W. Real Estate Services, Maple Valley Signs, Tractor Supply in Enumclaw, and Maple Valley Dental Care.