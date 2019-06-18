On Friday evening, June 7, Military Club of Tahoma High School hosted its second annual “Send-Off” dinner for graduating seniors entering military service. It is their way of saying to their classmates thank you, safe travels, and uninterrupted success in their defense of our nation. In his address, Keynote Speaker Colonel Michael Meyer instructed the sixteen enlistees on the meaning of their oath, the challenges and dangers they will face and his personal gratitude for their willingness to serve.

Colonel Meyer also recognized the parents and families of the enlistees for instilling in their children core values of service to others and pride in country. Their respective military branch recruiter introduced each enlistee with anecdotes about the recruit and their planned specialization within the service. Tahoma High School teacher Jennifer McCoy sang the National Anthem and Military Club President Bri Rhyner (Coast Guard) served as Master of Ceremonies. Faculty members Allison Agnew and Abby Durrett decorated the Commons in patriotic themes as well as leading faculty and audience members in writing personal notes that will be sent to each recruit during their enlistment.

THS senior Allie Orozco closed the evening by singing God Bless America. Therapy Dog Abby is Military Club’s official mascot and was in attendance. Thank you, again, to Donna at the VOICE for helping get the word out and Auburn Longhorn Barbecue for the great food. At next year’s dinner, Military Club will induct Tahoma High School’s inaugural class of Distinguished Military Alumni. (Submitted by Military Club advisor Cary Collins)