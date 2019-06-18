Snoqualmie Tribe Observes National Day of Prayer to Protect Native American Sacred Places Will Pray at Snoqualmie Falls on Friday, June 21 Beginning at 6 AM

Every year at Snoqualmie Falls, the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe observes the National Day of Prayer to Protect Native American Sacred Places. This year the event will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019 beginning at 6 AM. At the ceremony, the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe will add its prayers, songs and energy to those of people around the globe gathering to pray for the protection of Native Sacred Places, many of which are in danger.

“Snoqualmie Falls is a place revered as sacred for thousands of years,” said Lois Sweet Dorman, Snoqualmie Elder. “Water is universally a Sacred Being, part of sacred ceremonies in faiths and religions across the world. For the Snoqualmie and other Indian Tribes of the Salish Sea region, this is the Creator/Transformer’s gift to the People; a place of healing and transformation. As Snoqualmie, we warmly greet and welcome people from all over the world. We humbly renew ourselves and uphold our sacred duty and responsibility as the Spiritual Stewards of Snoqualmie Falls.”

An estimated two million people come from all over the world to visit Snoqualmie Falls annually. This 268-foot waterfall, with its awe inspiring, breathtaking surroundings is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a Traditional Cultural Property.

“Snoqualmie Falls is a sacred landscape forever impacted by irresponsible development; yet the push for more continues relentlessly,” says Sweet Dorman, “We remain united in the Spirit of Snoqualmie Falls, praying for all Native Sacred Places and sacred places we hold dear, among them: Sacred Snoqualmie Falls, Mt. Si, Swing Rock, Rattlesnake Ridge and the Lake Sammamish area and our creeks, rivers, lakes and salt waters.”

The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe is a federally recognized tribe in the Puget Sound region of Washington State, celebrating 20 year of Re-Recognition. Known as the People of the Moon, Snoqualmie tribal members were signatories to the Treaty of Point Elliott in 1855. Tribal enterprises provide over 1,700 jobs in the Snoqualmie Valley, and the Snoqualmie Tribe has donated more than $8 million to nonprofit organizations in Washington State since 2010. For more information visit www.snoqualmietribe.us.