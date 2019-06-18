Variety of Genre Uniquely Bond Unknown Poets

Chips

a poem by Cliff Buetler

Sometimes I would like to be a chipmunk then I would live in the woods

& play with other chipmunks along with other creatures.

But then again maybe a Beaver is what I could be so I would enjoy some

wood chips from the tree I fell.

Maybe a Horse or Cow I might be so I drop chips on the ground through

out the day offending others with the smell

I could be a Chip off the Old Block with a Chip on my shoulder but I

Love to eat Fish & Chips

However I love different kinds of chips via Corn or Potato baked or

fried perhaps out of a box or a sack with my meals or just for a snack

I’m hungry for you guessed it Chips now what do I want with or on them

Besides toppings or sides is to share with them my friends.

Once long ago, Cliff Buetler would have liked to become a poet. He wrote essays of personal philosophy, while playing with rhyme, simplistic words, music, and nighttime discoveries. He eventually discovered that what touched him emotionally, most often resonated with others.

Each poet’s story is different but those who read and recite at meetings of The Unknown Poets Society seem to bond with one another on a unique adventure, appearing in front of a group on the same wavelength. Poets and readers will recite again this week on the third Thursday of the month, Thursday, June 20, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Black Gold Coffee Companyin Black Diamond.

Aside from traditional recitations, the format for two hours of poetry has changed significantly from its beginning last November. The atmosphere is less formal. It is held without sign-ups, sequence of readers, or formal introductions. Poets are encouraged to come forward as they wish, coming late or leaving early. They may read two poems if time allows. Audience questions will be addressed by the poets if they wish. They may also repeat the poem if the audience seeks clarity in understanding meaning or intent. “Because of this open approach, we will have more time for conversation. It will be more gratifying to the poets and the audience will feel more engaged,” said Susan Etchey, coordinator of The Unknown Poets Society.

The June 20 format also includes musical poetry, the ballad. Singer/songwriter Steve Israel will open the meeting strumming acoustic guitar. His lyrics to “Samantha” are based on a true story about a female coal miner. He concludes the evening with another true story ballad, “Mule in the Mine.” It describes coal-mining history before the time of electricity when mules lived down in the mines pulling the coal cars.

In seven months, participants in The Unknown Poets Society have taught or received lessons in a wide variety of genre, including ekphrastic poetry, ballads, subliminal, philosophical, and even Shakespearean sonnet. There have been poetry lessons and lyrics presented by ages ranging from teen to senior adults, all addressed to an audience of cohorts. The Society and its audience are like sisters and brothers harmonizing.