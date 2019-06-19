Nearly 540 students received their diploma Thursday evening during the 93rd Tahoma High School Commencement Exercises.

Salutatorian Hitesh Boinpally spoke using an analogy, saying that after a seed is planted, it must be nurtured in order to grow and change. “It is our duty to extend our prosperity to others,” he said. “Tahoma has planted the seed. All that is left is for us to now succeed.”

Neathery thanked her family, the faculty and staff. She asked her classmates to have goals, but not to forget to live and make memories while working hard to accomplish those goals. “Class of 2019, we are an amazing group of students. We are future engineers, fifth-grade teachers, software developers, public health workers, doctors and lawyers. But we are so much more than these things. … Do not let desires of superficial value sway you into ignoring what you live for, but live for the things that you love. For the people that you love.”

School Board President Didem Pierson spoke about motivation and inspiration. The graduates in the class of 2019 are an inspiration to the Tahoma community, Pierson said.

Tahoma High School Principal Terry Duty spoke about the things that bring joy in life, including relationships, kindness and fulfillment. “The only things that matter in life are the lessons that we learn,” Duty said. He asked the graduates who plan to serve in the U.S. Military to stand and be recognized, and also lauded the class for their many accomplishments throughout the school year.

The ceremony included a prelude and processional by the Tahoma High School combined concert ensemble and the symphonic winds/wind symphony, as well as a performance of “God Only Knows” by the jazz choir and “Jazz Police” by the jazz band.

Tahoma Superintendent Tony Giurado congratulated the seniors, their parents and the teachers and staff who helped them achieve this goal.

Senior Class President and Vice President Makenna Kilgallon and Megan Bartlett led the graduates in the moving of the tassel before they tossed their caps in the air. As the applause faded away, the song “Celebration” came on and some graduates began to dance as others hugged.

For more photos from graduation, visit the district’s Facebook page, website or Instagram account.