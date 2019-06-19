Snoqualmie native participates in multinational exercise in Baltic Sea region

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana, Navy Office of Community Outreach

KIEL, Germany – Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Schielke, a native of Snoqualmie, Washington, is participating in the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise with 18 other nations.

“I’m excited to learn more about the communications circuits we will setup in order to properly communicate with our NATO allies during BALTOPS,” said Schielke. “It is always a great experience to work with other nations so we may better ourselves to be a more efficient navy.”

BALTOPS 2019, scheduled for June 08-21, includes sea, air and land assets. The multi-national exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s interconnected oceans. According to U.S. Navy officials, it is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and interoperability, and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the Baltic Sea region.

Schielke is an information systems technician aboard the USS Ross.

Schielke credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Snoqualmie.

“In school I spent a lot of time in theater where I learned to work with a diverse group of people with different skill sets,” said Schielke. “Everyone, both on stage and off stage, worked together and formed a solid team with the goal of putting on the best show we could. In the Navy, it’s almost exactly the same, every command I’ve been to have had a widely diverse group of people from all over America, and even the world, all working together to form one efficient fighting team.”

BALTOPS 2019 was planned and is being led by U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), as directed by U.S. Naval Forces Europe. C2F was re-established last summer as a response to the changing security environment, and BALTOPS 2019 marks the first time the renewed fleet will be operating in Europe.

Commander, C2F, Vice Adm. Andrew “Woody” Lewis, will lead the exercise on behalf of U.S. Naval Forces Europe.

“As you all are aware, U.S. 2nd Fleet will be leading the exercise, but make no mistake, it will be founded on NATO and partner principles,” said Lewis. “Through BALTOPS 2019 and exercises like it, we strengthen our relationships and improve overall coordination and interoperability between allies and partners during both peace and times of conflict.”

The exercise will begin in Kiel, Germany with the pre-sail conference. At-sea training will occur throughout the Baltic Sea, including events scheduled near Putlos, Germany; Saaremaa Island, Estonia; Riga, Latvia; Klaipeda, Lithuania and Ravlunda, Sweden. At the end of the exercise, most participating ships will sail to Kiel, Germany, to participate in the Kielerwochen Festival (Kiel Week).

Allied nations with ships and forces participating in BALTOPS 2019 include Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. NATO partner nations Finland and Sweden will also participate in the exercise.

Serving in the Navy means Schielke is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Schielke is most proud of receiving his Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist pin.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Schielke and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs.