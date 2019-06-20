Public’s Help Needed to Locate Warrant Suspect

By
VOICE of the Valley
-

Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, a 35 year old male from White Center, was just released from jail on June 13, 2019 on a rape charge from a 2018 incident.  As part of his guilty plea, Carranza-Ramirez was issued a sexual assault protection order that stated he cannot have any contact with the victim or her residence.

On June 15th, a few days after his release, Carranza-Ramirez violated the protection order by being within 1000 feet of the same victim.  The following day, the suspect assaulted the victim knocking her off her out of her wheelchair, strangled her and threatened to kill her.  Deputies arrived on-scene but the suspect fled prior to their arrival.  He was not located. 

He could be heading to Mexico

