Public’s Help Needed to Locate Warrant Suspect

Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, a 35 year old male from White Center, was just released from jail on June 13, 2019 on a rape charge from a 2018 incident. As part of his guilty plea, Carranza-Ramirez was issued a sexual assault protection order that stated he cannot have any contact with the victim or her residence.

On June 15th, a few days after his release, Carranza-Ramirez violated the protection order by being within 1000 feet of the same victim. The following day , the suspect assaulted the victim knocking her off her out of her wheelchair, strangled her and threatened to kill her. Deputies arrived on-scene but the suspect fled prior to their arrival. He was not located.

He could be heading to Mexico