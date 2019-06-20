Southbound I-5 closures in downtown Seattle this weekend, June 22-23

No southbound express lanes service on Saturday

SEATTLE – People who travel along southbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle should use alternate routes or plan ahead for delays this weekend as Revive I-5 roadwork continues.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the HOV lane on southbound I-5 and the express lanes beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 21. These closures will give crews room to safely replace nine broken and cracked concrete panels on southbound I-5.

Closure details

This weather-dependent work will occur Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23:

9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday: The HOV lane on southbound I-5 between Mercer Street and Yesler Way will be closed around-the-clock.

The HOV lane on southbound I-5 between Mercer Street and Yesler Way will be closed around-the-clock. 9 p.m. Friday: The northbound I-5 express lanes will close.

The northbound I-5 express lanes will close. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: The express lanes will be open in the northbound direction. The lanes will not open in the southbound direction.

The express lanes will be open in the northbound direction. The lanes will not open in the southbound direction. 9 a.m. Sunday: The express lanes will be open in the southbound direction. The lanes will open in the northbound direction at the normal weekend time of 1:45 p.m.

Ongoing overnight closures of southbound I-5 lanes and ramps will also occur. For more information, visit the I-5 construction webpage.

Know before you go

To avoid backups and delays, drivers should use alternate routes such as State Route 99 or SR 520 and I-405. The following tools are also available to help travelers plan ahead:

This project is part of a multi-year effort to preserve I-5 through King County.

