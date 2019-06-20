Southbound I-5 closures in downtown Seattle this weekend, June 22-23

VOICE of the Valley
No southbound express lanes service on Saturday

SEATTLE – People who travel along southbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle should use alternate routes or plan ahead for delays this weekend as Revive I-5 roadwork continues.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the HOV lane on southbound I-5 and the express lanes beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 21. These closures will give crews room to safely replace nine broken and cracked concrete panels on southbound I-5.

Closure details
This weather-dependent work will occur Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23:

  • 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday: The HOV lane on southbound I-5 between Mercer Street and Yesler Way will be closed around-the-clock.
  • 9 p.m. Friday: The northbound I-5 express lanes will close.
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: The express lanes will be open in the northbound direction. The lanes will not open in the southbound direction.
  • 9 a.m. Sunday: The express lanes will be open in the southbound direction. The lanes will open in the northbound direction at the normal weekend time of 1:45 p.m.

Ongoing overnight closures of southbound I-5 lanes and ramps will also occur. For more information, visit the I-5 construction webpage.

Know before you go
To avoid backups and delays, drivers should use alternate routes such as State Route 99 or SR 520 and I-405. The following tools are also available to help travelers plan ahead:

This project is part of a multi-year effort to preserve I-5 through King County.

