Southbound I-5 closures in downtown Seattle this weekend, June 22-23

No southbound express lanes service on Saturday
SEATTLE – People who travel along southbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle should use alternate routes or plan ahead for delays this weekend as Revive I-5 roadwork continues.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the HOV lane on southbound I-5 and the express lanes beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 21. These closures will give crews room to safely replace nine broken and cracked concrete panels on southbound I-5.
Closure details
This weather-dependent work will occur Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23:
- 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday: The HOV lane on southbound I-5 between Mercer Street and Yesler Way will be closed around-the-clock.
- 9 p.m. Friday: The northbound I-5 express lanes will close.
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: The express lanes will be open in the northbound direction. The lanes will not open in the southbound direction.
- 9 a.m. Sunday: The express lanes will be open in the southbound direction. The lanes will open in the northbound direction at the normal weekend time of 1:45 p.m.
Ongoing overnight closures of southbound I-5 lanes and ramps will also occur. For more information, visit the I-5 construction webpage.
Know before you go
To avoid backups and delays, drivers should use alternate routes such as State Route 99 or SR 520 and I-405. The following tools are also available to help travelers plan ahead:
- Check current traffic conditions on the WSDOT mobile app or Seattle traffic webpage.
- Follow WSDOT_Traffic on Twitter.
- Visit the weekly travel planner webpage.
- Sign up to receive email updates about this project and other Seattle-area topics.
This project is part of a multi-year effort to preserve I-5 through King County.
Hyperlinks within the release:
- Revive I-5 roadwork: ly/SBI-5Paving
- Normal weekend time: ly/I5ExpressLanes
- I-5 construction webpage: ly/I-5Construction
- WSDOT mobile app: wsdot.wa.gov/inform/mobile
- Seattle traffic webpage: wsdot.com/traffic/seattle
- WSDOT_Traffic: twitter.com/wsdot_traffic
- Weekly travel planner webpage: ly/WSDOTWeeklyTravelPlanner
- Email updates: ly/WSDOTSeattleAreaNews
- Preserve I-5 through King County: wsdot.wa.gov/projects/i5/revive