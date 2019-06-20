Washington State Patrol Focuses on Distracted Driving

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers will conduct a statewide emphasis on distracted driving from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2019.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission lists distracted driving as the cause of 30% of statewide traffic fatalities as well as the cause of 23% of all serious injury collisions in Washington. In 2018, WSP contacted over 20,000 drivers for distracted driving, 3,000 more than the previous year.

According to RCW 46.61.672, drivers are prohibited from using a personal electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a public highway— which includes when stopped in traffic or at a trafficlight. Personal electronic devices aren’t just limited to cell phones, but also includes laptop, tablets, gaming devices, etc. A driver is only allowed the minimal use of a finger to activate, deactivate, or initiate a function on the device. However, drivers are allowed to use their phones if: