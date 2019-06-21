Maple Valley Days Children’s Arts Fest Wrap Up and Winners

What a fabulous Children’s Arts Fest we had this year at Maple Valley Days. Thank you to Maple Valley Creative Arts Council (MVCAC) for working so hard to put on this event. On June 8 and 9, the Lake Wilderness Lodge became the mecca for the arts. People enjoyed music, dance, and visual arts. Local artists from all over the Maple Valley area contributed to the affair. Our own Maple Valley Idols Jr. winners performed, too! We were treated to live demonstrations from artists and dancers, and the rhythm of many musicians echoed throughout the lodge.

The Maple Valley Creative Arts Council provided an opportunity for the kids to paint decorative rocks. Many of the children elected to donate their rock treasures to Chemo Care gift baskets.

The weekend culminated in three awards being given to student artists. The three awards were the Mayor’s Choice award, Superintendent’s Choice award, and Kid’s Choice award. The Mayor and Superintendent’s award were only eligible for all of Tahoma School districts student artists. The Kid’s choice award was open to all visual artists, and voted on by the public.

Congratulations to the following artists:

Madison, from Lake Wilderness Elementary School, for winning the Kids Choice award. Madison won for her work “Cats Eyes”. (Madison is not pictured)

Kailee, a Tahoma School District Kindergartener, received the Mayor’s Choice award. She created recycle robot.

Congratulations to Maelle, a third grader in the Tahoma School District, for her work “Cardinals on a Branch”, a mixed media watercolor. Maelle received the Superintendent’s Choice award.

Amazing art by some amazing up and coming artists, congratulations to all three of these fine artists!