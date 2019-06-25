Ready for Some Nitro?

This weekend, June 28th and 29th, Pacific Raceways will host the United Nitro Funny Car “Summer Nitro Challenge” presented by Northwest Chevrolet. There will be two days of side by side racing with 250 MPH funny cars and dragsters. Friday is the first round of qualifying. Then on Saturday there will be more qualifying action followed later that day with eliminations. This is the Third leg of the Good Vibrations United Funny Car Championship series. In addition to the Nitro action will be the Swift Tool ET Series with different nostalgic dragsters, roadsters and altereds.

If that is not enough, there will be a cackelfest with those nitro burning dragsters from the early days of Northwest racing. Tickets for the Friday action are $15. Tickets for a full day and night of racing excitement on Saturday are just $30. This is a warm up for what is coming in August, with the 32nd Annual Magic Dry Organic NHRA Northwest Nationals. Great seats are still available online at www.nhra.com/schedule, or give Pacific Raceways a call at (253) 639-5927 for tickets. This is going to be one weekend not to miss if you enjoy the sights and sounds of Nitro Funny Cars. Need more information? Check out www.pacificraceways.com. See you at the races.