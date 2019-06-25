School’s Out For the Summer

By
TahomaSchools
-
Teacher Dave Peters, who is retiring, gives a high five to Jan Coluccio in the office at Tahoma High School at the end of his last day teaching.
Cedar River teacher Sue Chase blows bubbles as other staff members wave goodbye to students on the buses. TSD Photo

 

Tahoma High School students walk away from the building on the last day of school. TSD photo
Staff members and kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Cedar River Elementary “clap out” the fifth-graders at the end of the day, wishing them well in their middle school years.
TSD Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

A student carries a skeleton to the bus on the last day of school at THS. TSD Photo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR