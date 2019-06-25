Senior Softball Recruits Players Ranging in Expertise, Abilities

Do you have what it takes to be a softball player? Or, perhaps you have a neighbor who would like to join a sprightly, fun-loving group of senior softball players, age 50 and up? Maple Valley II is asking seniors to spread the word. Manager and senior softball coach, Gene Tuffs, points out, “The ability requirement? Well, that is whatever you possess.”

Maple Valley Senior Coed Softball is seeking men and women as current team members. as well as those who could form a third Maple Valley team. Players need to have spare time on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Currently in the Puget Sound Senior Coed Softball Association, there are players who work at businesses or companies like Costco and Boeing, in addition to playing softball. The season officially started in April; players are still needed. The season ends with the Puget Sound League Tournament the first week of August. A new recruit needs to play in six team games in order to participate in the tournament.

The fee to join Maple Valley II is $55; a team shirt is included.

Tuffs can be contacted for additional information about senior softball:

253-632-4591 or genetuffs2012@gmail.com.

“We are wanting to start a third team in Maple Valley that could play on the new Tahoma High School field,” said Tuffs. The THS sports complex is located on Tahoma Way South, behind Les Schwab at Four Corners. Tuffs added, “There should be a lot of folks out there in Covington, Enumclaw, Bonney Lake, Issaquah, Black Diamond, and the greater Puget Sound area who would enjoy participating in the current season with us, or with a team in a town closer to their residence.” He can connect potential players with a team in Seattle, Mercer Island, Issaquah, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Des Moines, Maple Valley, Bellevue, Federal Way, and Sumner.

At one time, Puget Sound Softball Association had 24 teams. There are currently 12. Two-dozen teams meant that three divisions could be grouped according to skill level, from newcomers to accomplished players. “At that time, we played others at our own level,” said Tuffs. “With the current lower numbers, individual team players are diverse, with multiple levels of experience and expertise, all on one team, whatever you possess.”