The Devil’s Favorite Tool!

A story was once told that the devil advertised his tools for sale at public auction. When the prospective buyers assembled, there was one oddly shaped tool, which was labeled “Not for sale.” Asked to explain why this was, the devil answered, “I can spare my other tools, but I cannot spare this one. It is the most useful implement that I have. It is called discouragement, and with it I can work my way into hearts otherwise inaccessible. When I get this tool into a man’s heart, the way is open to plant anything there I may desire.”

There is no question that discouragement is one of the greatest challenges that we face. Many times it is the beginning of a downward spiral that sinks many into depression, emptiness and despair. We cry out to money, success, possessions thinking that in them lies the answer to contentment and happiness, only to find it empty as well.

What is that answer to this problem? How can I keep from or recover from discouragement? As it is true that the Bible tells us that “Satan is like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour” – 1 Peter 5:8, it is equally true that the Lord is like a rock that is not moved – Psalm 62:2. Those who do not rest upon Him will be easily discouraged, yet those who place their faith in Him and walk closely by Him will be able to stand firm.

Does this mean that we will never find ourselves discouraged? No, it means that we have a Rock to stand on when become unstable and discouraged. King David said “Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer. From the ends of the earth I call to You, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you have been my refuge, a strong tower against the foe. I long to dwell in your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of your wings.”- Psalm 61:1-4. The prophet Isaiah says that the Lord “gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”- Isaiah 40:29-31.

Discouragement may be one of the devil’s greatest tools, and we know the world is full of it, but this is nothing new as the Lord Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”– John 16:32.

If you are discouraged and experiencing depression, get to higher ground, get to the Rock. Take refuge in the truth of God’s word and not the lies of the Devil.

