HOMETOWN SOCIALS RETURN TO TEN TRAILS Hometown Movie Night Kicks Off Summer Series June 28

Ten Trails, the 2,200-acre, master-planned community in Southeast King County, has announced the return of its Summer Hometown Socials beginning Friday, June 28th, with Movie Night featuring “The Sandlot.” The event takes place from 6 to 9 pm with the movie beginning at dusk in the Civic Park. In addition to a beer garden and games, the evening will have food trucks on site from Gypsy Doggs, KC DEEZ BBQ, and Big Boys Filipino, among others, and more than 25 vendors positioned along SE Fir Street.

Ten Trails is also introducing a new feature for the summer – Sunset Markets at Ten Trails – combining a farmers’ market experience of fresh produce and flowers with over 25 of the area’s more unique crafts vendors and farm stands. The Sunset Markets will take place the second and fourth Fridays of each month, June through from 6 to 9 pm at Civic Park beginning July 12th.

Ten Trails will host two more Hometown Socials on July 26th and August 23rd. More information about each event is available on Facebook at Hometown Social.

Barely 30 miles from Seattle, Ten Trails is designed for families and residents who embrace the outdoors and modern comforts. The community offers outdoor activities, parks and trails, technologically advanced and amenity-filled homes each with true 1 GB internet speed. As the Ten Trails population grows, the community will offer designated areas for up to seven schools, a retail village featuring shops, eateries and services that people will frequent daily, and free Wi-Fi throughout the community – all this and access to major metropolitan areas while living in a close-knit community.

Learn more about Ten Trails by calling 360-469-4043 or visit www.tentrails.com.