Washington State Patrol Seeks Additional Witnesses to Fatality Collision

On June 22, 2019 at approximately 3:06 a.m. Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a fatality collision southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) just south of Marysville. The initial investigation shows that a Honda passenger vehicle was either stopped or traveling at a very slow rate of speed in the right lane when it was struck by a Ford pickup truck; the driver of the Honda died at the scene.

WSP detectives are examining all aspects that lead to this collision and are seeking additional witnesses that may have information surrounding this collision. If you know about this collision, you are asked to email or call Detective Dan Comnick at (360) 757-2008 or daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.