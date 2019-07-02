5K Walk/Race, Street Skit, Vintage Fashion Show To Be Held At Black Diamond Miners Day, July 13

CLIMB ABOARD the original 1947 Black Diamond fire truck with Zachary Myers, age 5, and Jax Knowles, 4, as they show off the next upcoming community family event. Black Diamond Miners Day is on Saturday, July 13.

It begins with the ear-splitting blast from the mine disaster siren at 9:00 am. The Miners Day 2019 theme is “Women’s Suffrage Centennial.” An historic message by way of a vintage fashion show references the women’s attire in the early 1900’s.

A women’s suffrage comedy skit regarding the women’s right to vote takes place at noon on Railroad Avenue. Other events include a donut-eating contest, vendor booths, live music, museum tours from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm, face painting, an artists’ chalk-in with three age groups, a locomotive with caboose, and the fire truck.

The Miners Day 5K race/walk begins on Lawson Street at 9:00 am with awards and drawings for gear donated by local businesses at 10:30 am. Registration information is online at blackdiamondminersday.com.

Those who register before July 5thpay a $20 fee that includes a tee-shirt; registration at the city gym at 7:30 am on the day of the race is $25.