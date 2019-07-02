Have you ever wondered how the Green to Cedar River Trail in Maple Valley came to be?

This trail was once a railroad right-of-way, and has since been turned into the brag worth biking, jogging, and walking trail we know today.

It branches off from the Cedar River Trail (also an old railroad right-of-way) near where Hwy 18 travels through Maple Valley, then the trail curves around Lake Wilderness before hitting Four Corners.

It’s a beautiful escape in the woods and most certainly a gem for everyone willing to appreciate how unique it is.