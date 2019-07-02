Kids Festival in Maple Valley

Saturday, July 13th, 11a.m.-3:30p.m.

The 2019 Kids’ Festivalwill bring more fun and antics to Lake Wilderness Park. The Candy Cannonwill sound the opening of the Festival and Cap’n Arrr! will perform twice and stroll among the crowd teaching kids to talk and walk like a pirate. The Festival begins at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Join us for fun and laughs!

All of the business booths at Kids’ Fest are full, no new applications will be accepted. Booth contacts will receive a Festival placement map on Monday, July 8th.