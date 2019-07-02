Maple Valley Family 4th

Thursday, July 4th 4p.m.-10p.m.

We hope to see you this year at our City of Maple Valley’s Annual Independence Day Picnic at Lake Wilderness Park. This event promises fun games, face painting, community sing-a-long, delicious BBQ’d food from the Concession Stand and Live Music from UC7 bringing us tunes from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. After a day of games, family memories made, pie baking contest and delicious food, the Maple Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform as the Fireworks show lights up the sky over Lake Wilderness beginning at 10pm.

Thank you to our sponsors: Fred Meyer, Cascadia Kids Dentistry, Recology CleanScapes, Valerie Paganelli of Edward Jones, MORA Iced Creamery, Steamboat Studio and Green City Pest Control.

Tips for Viewing the Fireworks

The best viewing for the fireworks display, which begins at 10:00p.m. sharp, will be on the Beach Lawn. Music by Maple Valley Youth Symphony will be accompanying the fireworks, so for best listening and viewing be close to the stage as well. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to reserve your preferred viewing location.

Food & Drink

Come hungry and support the Maple Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra by purchasing a delicious grilled burger or hot dog with all the trimmings. Also chips, candy, ice cream and soda pop will be available for purchase.

Keeping it Safe

The day of the show and during the show itself there will be a safety buffer set-up on the park grounds and Lake where the fireworks show will be fired. This area will be patrolled by the MV Police Explorers, and the King County Sheriff’s office aquatic unit.

Those attending are encouraged to walk to the park if possible, and bring flashlights for use following the show. There will be limited free parking available in the main parking lot. Seniors, ADA & event volunteers who are on the list will have limited parking available in the Lodge area.

Road Closure

The intersection at SE 248th & Witte as well as SE 248th and Lake Wilderness Drive will be restricted or closed during the exiting process beginning at 10p.m. from the park following the fireworks so two lanes of traffic can be used. Drivers are asked to be patient and to follow all parking rules to avoid being towed.

Volunteers are needed to work in the Veterans Booth collecting names of local veterans during the Independence Day event. Contact Maple Valley Parks & Recreation Department at 425-432-9953

No alcohol or outside fireworks will be allowed in the park