Vintage Racing This Weekend

This weekend, July 5th through 7th, the Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts will be holding their 31st Annual Pacific Northwest Historics Race at Pacific Raceways. These drivers, from in and around the Northwest, Canada and across the country, will be taking on the 2.25 mile, 10 turn road course. In addition to the nearly 200 race cars that will be competing for points that will end in the Championship at the end of the season, there will be other events as well. There will be the car corral with hundreds of cars on display along with a great vendors row of products to check out. The three-day racing event is a fundraiser, with the proceeds benefiting the Seattle Children’s Hospital Research Foundation. On the track will be Corvette Camaro, Porsche and Alfa Romeo machines. There will also be Triumph, MG, BMW and many others. Every year there is a celebrated marquee that features a special guest. This year it is a group of special cars from the International Motor Sports Association. IMSA started out racing Formula Fords and Formula Vees. These types of cars will be on display and on the track to bring back the memories of those early days of motorsports. There will be a IMSA Salute Race on Saturday after the Club Parade Laps. Practice and qualifying sessions will be on Friday with head to head racing excitement on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at the gate. A single day adult ticket is $25 and a full three-day ticket is $40. Children between 7-16 are $5 and kids under 6 are free. The gates open at 8:30 AM to begin your racing adventure. It’s Vintage Racing at its best and a benefit for Seattle Children’s. Our Independence Day is a reminder of what our country has been through since it’s beginning. It is a time to remember the sacrifices that have been made that give us the freedom to enjoy weekends like this one. If you need more information on this race or the rest of the 2019 racing season, check out www.pacificraceways.com. Happy 4th of July everyone!